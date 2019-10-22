Hometown Hero: ‘Spooky Party’

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are inviting you to enjoy a spooky evening.

Smith Land & Improvement Corporation is holding its third annual wicked ‘Spooky Party’ at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne.

Tuesday, October 22, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., families, including pets are invited to enjoy this rain or shine event.

Halloween festivities include trick-or-treating, a costume contest, giveaways and more. Last year, 800 plus attended the event.

Fun Fact: The National Retail Federation says shoppers will spend $8.8 billion on Halloween.