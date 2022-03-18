LEBANON, Pa (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want to get more people riding bikes.

Lebanon Bicycle Recycle will open Saturday, March 19 at Saint James Lutheran Church on Chesnut Street.

The non-profit will rebuild bikes at the site. The group also has a mobile trailer to pick up donated bikes and deliver refurbished ones. The ribbon-cutting and open house start at 12:30 p.m.

Penn State Health is a sponsor, and volunteers are needed, especially those with bike skills.