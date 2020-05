“Thank You” was on the menu of tonight’s Hometown Heroes.

They fed hundreds of healthcare workers and first responders today with free chicken dinners,

State Farm Insurance agents footed the bill and hosted the event. Hresko Barbecue Pit supplied the chicken and sides.

A volunteer picked up and drove 150 dinners to employees at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

A total of 1,200 chicken dinners were handed out to frontline workers.