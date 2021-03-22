Hometown Hero: State, local organizations helping hungry Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are the state and local organizations helping hungry Pennsylvanians get access to food during the pandemic.

On Monday, Pa. First Lady Frances Wolf, state officials and Feeding Pennsylvania highlighted the extra efforts underway over the past year.

Since March 2020, Pennsylvania’s food banks provided more than 251-million-pounds of food, serving an average of 551,000 people around the commonwealth each week.

“Until things get a little more normal, and until we see more people being able to get the vaccine, I definitely think that we’re going to continue to see a good 50% increase year over year of the number of people coming in,” said Feeding Pennsylvania Executive Director Jane Clements-Smith.

$50 million from Federal CARES Act funding went toward food and agriculture in the state.