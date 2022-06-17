GRANTVILE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want you to make your calendar for a round of golf.

The State Police Museum is holding its 24-person scramble golf tournament on August 25 at Manada Golf Club.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This year, the event is dedicated to state police Major Matthew Hunt, who passed away in 2021. Hunt was on the museum’s board of directors, as well as organized the gold tournaments from the state.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The deadline to register is August 11. You can sign up and find more information by clicking here.