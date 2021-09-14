Hometown Hero: Stauffers of Kissel Hill

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are making sure the Midstate is a greener, more sustainable place.

To mark the opening of its new store in Mount Joy, Stauffers of Kissel Hill donated $10,000 to the Lancaster conservancy.

The money will allow the conservancy to ramp up efforts to protect wildlife and water sources, improve outdoor recreation, and more. The conservancy protects and manages eight thousand acres of natural lands and owns 47 nature preserves throughout Pennsylvania.