Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are making a pair of patriotic donations.

Stephenson Equipment near Harrisburg teamed up with LeeBoy to donate over $25,000 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

LeeBoy was inspired to design it’s first-ever red, white, and blue road paver. Hoffer Paving in Annville bought the paver and will make a donation as well.

All the money raised is going to the Gary Sinise Foundation and its new program to purchase personal protective equipment for first-responders and veterans.