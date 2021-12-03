Hometown Hero: Strathmeyer Christmas Trees

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the folks from Strathmeyer Christmas Trees.

The York-based company has been giving away Trees for Troops since 2005. This year is no exception. They loaded up trees to send cheer to military bases. The Strathmeyers say they just follow the golden rule.

“Local communities take care of other businesses, and then your business will be taken care of. So it’s basically the old adage of you give, and you receive much more than what you give,” President Gerrit Strathmeyer said.

Strathmeyer also says the first year they donated, they saw how even the smell of freshly cut trees brought joy to troops.