Hometown Hero: Student-designed Vision Zero billboard in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes want Pennsylvanians to take notice of pedestrian safety.

A new billboard was unveiled in Lancaster on Monday afternoon. It promotes “Vision Zero,” an effort to make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Center for Traffic Safety asked Lancaster students to create various billboards. One winner would be chosen to have their billboard displayed in town.

“Today this is a great example of education. We’re telling everybody why we’re doing what we’re doing. We don’t want to have anybody else lost to a senseless, preventable crash,” said Jeff Bowman, of Highway Safety Network.

State Farm Insurance is fully funding the Lancaster billboard.