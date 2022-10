HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes have a great way for you to try yoga.

Studio Sol Hershey is hosting free yoga classes on Saturday, Oct. 15, and asking for donations to support local breast cancer survivors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event offers gentle and power yoga classes, and Crossfit sessions, along with mimosas, demonstrations, and prizes.

The event is free, however, donations are encouraged.