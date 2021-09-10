Hometown Hero: Stuff the Bus event

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are preparing students for a successful, healthy start to the new school year.

United Way of the Capital Region teamed up with Highmark Blue Shield for its annual Stuff the Bus event in Camp Hill. Local volunteers and team members donated school and medical supplies. They filled up four buses to deliver those supplies to schools in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties.

“it’s not a small thing. it’s a big thing. every notebook you buy is one less thing a parent has to worry about this year,” Kathleen McKenzie, vice president of community affairs at Highmark Blue Shield, said.

The event ended this afternoon, but it’s not too late to donate. You can join the effort by dropping off crayons, notebooks, backpacks and more at United Way’s office located on Millennium Way in Enola.