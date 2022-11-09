(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes want you to look best for less.

Suits to Careers Inc. is holding its fall inventory reduction sale. The non-profit provides affordable professional clothing for men and women seeking new jobs or building their workplace wardrobes.

All items are new or gently used, costing between $5 to $10.

The sale starts Thursday at the Harrisburg Mall and ends Sunday with a deal to fill a bag full of clothing for $25.

Proceeds from the sale go into Dress for Success programs in the state.