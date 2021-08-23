Hometown Hero: Summer school with Harrisburg Salvation Army

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes helped some Midstate students take a big step forward. The Salvation Army in Harrisburg just wrapped up its summer school at Steelton Elementary.

The goal was to help kids in danger of repeating a grade because of learning loss from the past year caused by the pandemic. 106 kids participated in the eight-week program. 91 of them made significant progress and are now able to move on to the next grade.

“A lot of the kids we served were in virtual school all year, and maybe if they were behind to start with, they got further behind due to that environment, I’d have trouble with that,” Kathy Anderson-Martin, Salvation Army, said. “So everything we did was structured around helping them get caught up and advance on without missing a beat.”

The Salvation Army tells us, one little girl, now heading to first grade, cried on the final day because she didn’t want the summer program to end.