CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are gathering in person once again to help others in times of need.

The annual Sunflower Gala is Saturday, May 21, at the West Shore Country Club. The fundraiser is hosted by Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, which offers support and services to victims and their families.

abc27’s Alicia Richards will emcee the Sunflower Gala. You can learn more about the gala here or reserve tickets or make a donation here.