Hometown Hero: Susquehanna Service Dogs Capital Campaign donors, volunteers

Friday’s Hometown Heroes are all of the donors and volunteers that helped Susquehanna Service Dogs complete its Capital Campaign.

It’s building a world-class training, education and kennel complex where the current stable and kennel sits. The non-profit said this will allow the organization to help more people live active, independent lives.

SSD touts an international reputation as a leader in the dog-assistance community.

A ground breaking is expected in summer 2021. The hope is that the complex will be completed by 2022.

Training will continue during that process.

