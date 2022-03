GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heros are helping Susquehanna Service Dogs.

The group says it received a generous donation to purchase an ultrasound machine so that workers can confirm pregnancies in the dogs, such as service dog Cha-Cha, who is officially expecting puppies.

The nonprofit says it will need 25 volunteer “puppy raisers” soon.