Hometown Hero: Susquehanna Service Dogs in need of puppy raisers

SUSQUEHANNA TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Hero could be you! Susquehanna Service Dogs is in need of puppy raisers.

The organization had a recent batch of litters, with more puppies on the way.

The cuties you can snuggle will one day be assistant dogs that allow people to live more independent lives.

“A puppy raiser is a volunteer who opens their homes to one of our puppies when they are about 9 weeks old. They care for them for 18 months, don’t have to know how to train a dog, give back to someone in the community,” SSD Executive Director Deb Tack said. “Our professional trainers train you how to train the dog.”

Susquehanna Service Dogs golden retriever-black lab mixed litter

One Golden Retriever-Black Lab mixed litter has sushi-themed names.

To find out more about being a puppy raiser, visit SSD’s website.