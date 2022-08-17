SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are cleaning up for the upcoming school year.

Students from Susquehanna Township High School spent the day picking up litter and beautifying their campus. The district partnered with Lowe’s which provided materials for the cleanup.

“These kids are good kids. They care about their community. They care about doing good and they are making their mark that’s going to be here long after they graduate from the school,” Susquehanna Township Business Teacher Elana Charles said.

Particpentstoday were members of the high school football team, and students with the Key Club, who person kind acts for the community.