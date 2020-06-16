Hometown Hero is Sponsored By:
 

Hometown Hero: Susquehanna Township Parks and Rec

Hometown Hero

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are providing free lunches to any child in Dauphin County this summer.

Susquehanna Township Parks and Rec had to cancel all summer programs for kids due to Covid-19, so it’s taking those resources and volunteers to distribute free lunches to any student 18-years-old and younger.

The free lunches happen every Monday and Wednesday; each child will get two lunches each day around noon at four locations: Edgemont Community Park, Stabler Park, Veterans Park, and Susquehanna Township Middle School.

