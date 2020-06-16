Hometown Hero: Susquehanna Township Parks and Rec

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are providing free lunches to any child in Dauphin County this summer.

Susquehanna Township Parks and Rec had to cancel all summer programs for kids due to Covid-19, so it’s taking those resources and volunteers to distribute free lunches to any student 18-years-old and younger.

The free lunches happen every Monday and Wednesday; each child will get two lunches each day around noon at four locations: Edgemont Community Park, Stabler Park, Veterans Park, and Susquehanna Township Middle School.