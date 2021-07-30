Hometown Hero: Susquehanna Valley Credit Union in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes have taken an animal rescue group under their wing. The Susquehanna Valley Credit Union in Camp Hill turned its annual cookout into a benefit.

Mechanicsburg-based Speranza Animal Rescue is the recipient of the raised funds. Speranza made national headlines earlier this year when its volunteers rescued hundreds of animals from Shippensburg Farm. Those animals are known as the “404,” which is the number rescued!

“And we’re huge animal lovers here, so as soon as we heard about their story, we wanted to help them out as much as we could so we decided to combine our cookout with the donation drive,” Amber Miller, Susquehanna Valley Federal Credit Union, said.

The Credit Union invited its workers, customers and the community to fill a trailer with pet food, blankets and other animal supplies.