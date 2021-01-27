Hometown Hero: Swatara Police Department hosts annual Citizens Police Academy

Swatara Township Police Department is hosting a Citizens Police Academy program for anyone 16 years or older.

This gives citizens a chance to get an inside look at policing and is perfect for anyone interested in what police do or those hoping to start a career in law enforcement.

The department has offered this program for the past seven years.

This year the academy runs from March 1 through May 3 every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Swatara Township Municipal building.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 3.

Cadets will receive a certificate of completion to be added to their resumes at the end of the program and those over the age of 18 who complete the program will be eligible to participate in a ride along.