Hometown Hero: Swatara Township Police 5K Hero Run

(WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by supporting a local K9 unit and three nonprofits.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Swatara Township Police Department’s 5K Hero Run is back. The Nov. 7 event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. inside Harrisburg Mall. There will be a kids’ fun run, activities, a visit from the K9 team, and more. Healthcare workers are being honored along with a police department employee who passed away. The money raised will help the K9 unit and local charities.

“But also the kops for cops charity which supports families of fallen police officers throughout Pa. Also, the Keystone Warriors which aides our military families, and also the National Fallen Firefighter’s Association,” Community Service Supervisor, Corporal Brandon Pokrop said.

Cargill Camp Hill is the event sponsor and abc27 is honored to serve as media sponsor and Valerie Pritchett will emcee. You can sign up for the 5K through the link here. You’ll get a free shirt if you do it by Oct. 8.