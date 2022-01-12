Hometown Hero: Swim-a-THON at Penn State Harrisburg

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Hero is swimming for the next two days to raise money for pediatric cancer.

Holly McKenna is holding her 10th annual Swim-a-THON at Penn State Harrisburg, where she is a swim instructor. She will spend 46 hours straight swimming laps to raise money for Penn State THON. THON helps raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund, providing financial support for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Swim-a-THON begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will wrap up Friday at 6 p.m. She’s raised $34,000 for THON through this event.

To donate to THON, click this link. To watch McKenna’s progress during Swim-a-THON, click here.