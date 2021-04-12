Hometown Hero: Tattered Flag fundraiser for animal rescue

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday Hometown Heroes are raising a glass — and money — for an animal rescue group.

Tattered Flag Brewery in Middletown is making a special beer for Speranza Animal Rescue, with its ambassador Libre overseeing operations.

Libre is the neglected dog that was rescued by Speranza. His story led to several animal law changes in Pennsylvania.

Tattered Flag began making a pink lemonade shandy for the fundraiser.

“We want to show our appreciation. These events are always very important to us, [we’re] thankful for our growth and want to reciprocate,” said Justin Hoak, of Tattered Flag.

“We’ve got a following all over the world mainly because of Libre and what he went through,” Mikki Clark, of Speranza Animal Hospital.

The brew will go on sale April 30 at Tattered Flag from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Libre will make an appearance.