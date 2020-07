Tonight’s Hometown Heroes have their eye on the ball and their hearts in the right place.

A Harrisburg police officer took the time to shoot hoops with a group of kids in south Harrisburg.

The non-profit Team Scott Inspire shot and posted the video on its Facebook page.

The group promotes random acts of kindness and holds fundraisers for outreach programs.

Spontaneous moments like this are what Team Scott Inspires is all about and wants to encourage.