Tonight’s Hometown Hero is Texas Roadhouse.

They’re helping raise money for the the Swatara Township Police Department’s K-9 unit

A fundraiser will be held tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse on Union Deposit Road. You can meet K-9 JT and his handler from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A flyer can be found on the Swatara Township Police Department’s website. Show the waiter or waitress the flyer and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% your bill.