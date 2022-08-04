YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are two Midstate baseball teams and the people at the Beautiful Lives Project.

The York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers taught some baseball fundamentals to about 60 people with disabilities at PeoplesBank Park in York.

“I hope they’re able to gain friendships and to learn baseball skills, and most importantly, to gain the confidence to go out and to live their dreams and to break down the barriers and obstacles that every person with his or her own disability faces on a daily basis,” said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project.

Weiler started the Beautiful Lives Project in 2017. Learn more about the project and Wednesday’s event in the video below: