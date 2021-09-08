Hometown Hero: The Blue Sky Taven in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by enjoying a meal at The Blue Sky Tavern in Etters to help a non-profit.

The tavern holds Good Thursday events, where it donates a portion of the profits to a non-profit.

“Whenever it’s tied to a charity it’s always a good event. A fun time for everybody. Gives everybody a reason to come out and have a good time,” Eric Fee, owner of the tavern, said.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) is the beneficiary. Stop by anytime that day and 10% of your order will go to SSD.

“Every dollar that we raise at the fundraiser will go to help support the breeding, training, placing and the lifetime follow-up care that we provide for our partners,” Deb Tack, director of SSD, said.

SSD may have some of its service dogs there on Thursday to greet you. The offer is for dine-in or take-out.