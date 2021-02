DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are looking to spread joy to seniors in assisted living and nursing homes in Dauphin County.

Cori Crum, working with the Facebook Group “The Change Starts with Me,” put together boxes that say “Spreading Linglestown Love.”

She wants to provide flowers and valentines to as many residents as possible, whether it’s a painting, drawing or just a note.