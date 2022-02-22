YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are the folks at The Food Lion Charitable Foundation for their $7,500 donation to the Central PA Food Bank.

Food Lion has a store in Hanover so their donation will go specifically to York County to fund crisis recovery. It will provide as many as 45,000 meals to residents.

“With the way things are now, that is as people are working hard to come out of the pandemic, but they still have obstacles thrown at them like inflation right now. So, you know, we’re here to help, and these kind of grants are really help us do that,” said Jennifer Sands, communications and marketing manager for Central PA Food Bank.

Organizations like the York County Food Bank, Catholic Harvest Food Pantry and New Hope Ministries will distribute the food.