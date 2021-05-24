Hometown Hero: The Giant Co. & Customers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are helping school districts keep their students fed. The Giant Company and its customer raise $3.3 million to fight food insecurity.

More than 170 school districts will receive a portion of the money to support student meals, increase the stock in school pantries and pay off student meal debt.

Central Dauphin will get the biggest serving among Midstate school districts with $40,000. Lancaster schools will receive $40,000 and $31,000 will be going to the Chambersburg School District. Harrisburg and Carlisle schools will each get $30,000.