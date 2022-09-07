CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are fulfilling the needs of students before, during, and after school.

The Giant Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region to fill 250 drawstring bags with food and school supplies.

The bags will go to local children who are dealing with food insecurity and helps make sure they have enough to eat when they can’t get in school or after-school meals.

The effort coincides with Hunger Action Month.