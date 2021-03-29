Hometown Hero: The Hershey Company donates 20k masks to MHS students

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is The Hershey Company, which donated 20,000 face masks to Milton Hershey School students ahead of their spring break.

Every student received a pack of 10 masks to take home with them during their time off campus.

Since June 2020, The Hershey Company has donated more than 1.5 million masks to nonprofits, healthcare organizations and Midstate schools to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mr. and Mrs. Hershey had a vision of their business, the community and the school collaborating for the common good. And more than 75 years after Mr. Hershey’s death, I think this is just one example of that vision in action,” said Mike Kinney, Milton Hershey School community relations manager.

Five MHS seniors packaged the masks for delivery ahead of their spring break, which started on Friday, March 26.