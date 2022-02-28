LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — K-9 Wes and his handler Gage Cvijic are part of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, and they are among 29 K-9 units competing in an online contest sponsored by The Hometown Foundation, Inc.

Wes and Gage have been working as a team for the past six months. Wes is a dual purpose K-9 certified in narcotics and apprehension.

The top three K-9 teams with the most votes win $5,000 each. Lower Paxton Township police say the prize would go toward the purchase and training of another K-9 for the department.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, so Monday is the last day to vote for Wes and Gage. Once voters register, their first vote is free, and additional votes cost $1, which benefits The Hometown Foundation’s Police K-9 Program.

Vote online at this link.