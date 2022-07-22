HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — July 22’s hometown heroes are helping put kids on the path towards success. D&H Distributing in Harrisburg gave a $10,000 check to The Joshua Group.

The Joshua Group is a non-profit that provides free educational opportunities for at-risk children. They have been open for 20 years.

On July 22, sixth and ninth grade participated in the Joshua Group’s first ever career day, where they met with local professionals to steer the kids towards a job sector that suits their likes.

The $10,000 donation came from the D&H corporate and its employee-run charity foundation.