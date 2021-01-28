Hometown Hero: The Loft Community Partnership

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are collecting donations for families in a Lancaster County School District.

“The Loft” helps families in the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County.

Right now, they say they have enough food. Instead, they’re looking for household items for people to donate, like soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.

“The toiletries we give out once a month, but we serve 200 families but it’s a lot of supplies to get together,” said Jill Montgomery of The Loft Community Partnership.

To contribute to the Loft’s donations, items can be dropped off at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Millersville.