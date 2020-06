Tonight’s Hometown Heroes will pose for the United Way of Franklin County.

The non-profit is launching The Porch Project, where families can have a photo session in front of their homes. Mr. Phab Photos in Chambersburg will take the snapshots and Occupational Services Incorporated will develop the photos.

Proceeds benefit programs that are supported by the United Way of Franklin County. Photo packages will be discounted up to 48% and residents can go here to book a session.