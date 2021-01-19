Hometown Hero: The Red Carpet to Healthy Living

UPPER DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes want to keep Upper Dauphin County healthy.

“The Red Carpet to Healthy Living” is set for Saturday, Jan. 23 at Valley Lighthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature blood pressure and glucose screenings, Q&A with a pharmacist, and a meditation station.

The first 80 people to register can get free flu shots, and there will be drawings for gift cards at the event.

If attendees can give blood, the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is taking reservations.

Dauphin County, Northern Dauphin Human Services, and Penn State Community Health team are sponsoring the free event.

To register for a free flu shot or to be entered in the gift card giveaway, call 717-905-2700.