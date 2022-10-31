HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information can be found on The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region’s website.

Right now, the organization has sponsors pledged for 322 food boxes, and that’s where you can help. It costs about $16 to sponsor a box.

The Salvation Army supplies the turkey, and you provide the nonperishables. If you don’t have time for grocery shopping, The Salvation Army staff will do it for you.