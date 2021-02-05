Hometown Hero: The Seed Project, Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes plan to bring more homegrown art to Lancaster.

The Seed Project is a five-year initiative to build relationships among BIPOC artists.

The project will help local artists find space to work and display their pieces.

“There’s still a lot of progress to be made in terms of diversity and inclusion broadly speaking in the art world, outside of tokenism, but then at the same time, especially in Lancaster,” Salina Almanzar, co-initiator of The Seed Project, said.

The Seed Project kicks off with a virtual panel on “Artists of Color Working in Communities” on Feb. 11.