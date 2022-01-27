Hometown Hero: Therapy dogs at Penn State Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are bringing more comfort to Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

The facility already has three therapy dogs: Pilot, Becky, and Kaia. Kaia was the first comfort dog, who came on board in 2016. On Thursday, Jan. 27, Penn State Health announced a fourth edition is coming soon.

Petsmart Charities is providing $86,000 to help cover the cost of the dog’s shelter, grooming, and the new handler

The new dog arrives this fall.

