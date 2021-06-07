Hometown Hero: Thomas Holtzman Elementary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes raise money for better safety with one person really taking one for the team.

Thomas Holtzman Elementary sits next door to the Susquehanna Township Police Department in Dauphin county, and on June 7, Jacquie Wapinsky, the school’s principal, sat on the roof as a reward to her students.

“The students raise the most money among the district’s four schools in order to help the police department acquire a new K-9 officer.

Wapinsky says after a crazy COVID year, her students were ready for the challenge.

“It was a distraction for them, something exciting, something they could make a difference in, they really worked for,” Wapinsky said. “We called it Pennies for Puppies, encourage them to look in their couch cushions, look under the seats in the car, just to bring coins.”

The Holtzman Elementary students raised nearly $4,000. Together the four schools raised more than $11,000 for a new K-9 for Susquehanna Township Police.