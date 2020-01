Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are making it easy to support the biggest dance marathon in Pennsylvania.

THON, the 46-hour dance marathon held at Penn State each year to raise money to fight childhood cancer, will come to Penn State children’s hospital in Hershey on Wednesday. You can buy clothing and merchandise if you are dancing this year or to support the cause. More than 700 students will take part in the weekend-long event on Feb. 21.

Last year’s dance raised more than $10 million.