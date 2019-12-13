Hometown Hero: ‘Toy Run Rally’

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes invite you to join a holiday road trip to benefit sick children.

This Sunday is the second annual “Toy Run Rally” hosted by the “Lancaster Cars and Coffee.”

Every car should have at least one new or unopened toy which will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey. Drivers are to meet next to old chapman ford lot on the Manheim Pike in Lancaster Sunday morning.. and then, head to Hershey in a procession.

This will happen in waves since interest is high and Ronald McDonald’s House has limited parking.