Hometown Hero: Trane Technologies in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping people in the Midstate who struggle with food insecurities. Employees from Trane Technologies in Harrisburg grew fresh veggies in their community garden located in the parking lot of their business.

Then, they give out the produce to families in need.

It began as an outreach project and turned into something much more.

“On for food security, and how to help and Impact the community around food security,” Tim Sample, regional general manager for Mid-Atlantic Regio Trane Technologies, said. “And they’re called to do that and that’s why we started the community gardens and have spread that to 3 or 4 in Central Pa. because the more we have the more we can address that issue.”

Trane Technology’s community garden has an array of veggies available from summer squash to peppers, tomatoes and carrots. They’ve even got some pumpkins as we head into the fall.