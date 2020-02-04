Hometown Hero: ‘Tresi’ of Lancaster County Courthouse

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is “Tresi” and those who help with her care.

The comfort dog for the Lancaster County Courthouse. The 4-year old yellow lab puts victims children and adult witnesses at ease during court procedures.

Donations pay for Tresi’s keep. She interacted with 250 people last year.

Monday night, the district attorney’s office has issued her own business cards one side has her picture the other her bio information such as favorite hobbies – which include playing tug-of-war and eating treats.