Monday’s hometown heroes are making new affordable homes in Harrisburg.

The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation has rehabbed and sold a fifth home on Hummel Street in Mulder Square. Four years ago, the group acquired 11 lots in that area of South Allison Hill. All their projects are sold to low to moderate-income buyers, all of whom, so far, have been women.

“It’s what we call in the industry a total gut rehab. So, we actually take the structure to the bones. Down to the framing, redo the plumbing, the electric, the hearing, the air conditioning, the mechanicals if you will. And it really is like a new home,” Executive Director, Gary Lenker said.

The remaining six lots will become five new townhomes and a single-family home.