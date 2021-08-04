Hometown Hero: Tribute to Fallen Soldiers event in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are the folks riding in what’s called the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers and the local Elks Lodge is hosting them.

The event has been taking place for 12 years, starting out west, and this year for the first time, they’re stopping in York on Wednesday, August 4, evening at Veteran’s Memorial Park. They are honoring Martin Kondor, who lost his life in Iraq in 2004.

His mom, Cher Kondor, the local Elk’s Lodge Number 213, is hosting them for the night.

“When they said they were coming into York, I wanted to make sure their stay here in York was as hospitable as possible. So we started our wheels in motion,” Phil Aubel, co-chair of Veteran’s Service Committee, said.

Next, it is on Hagerstown and the ride will end at Arlington National Cemetary.