Tonight’s Hometown Heroes received a salute while social distancing.

Midstate veterans took part in a drive-through celebration in Mechanicsburg. This is the annual “Tribute to Veterans” held for the past 8 years by state Rep. Sheryl Delozier.

Due to COVID guidelines. Today’s honors were at the First Church of God on Green Street.

Along with lunch, veterans also received a citation and pin that says “thank you.”