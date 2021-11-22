Hometown Hero: Trinity High School donation competition

(WHTM) — Students at Trinity High School in Camp Hill loaded their donations onto a truck for New Hope Ministries.

The school was divided into “houses” and each house competed to collect the most food and personal care items during the collection drive. It was a friendly competition where everyone’s a winner.

“Usually through the generosity of family and students and faculty where they go out and purchase things, or have things at home to contribute,” Deacon Scott Root said.

All the student groups surpassed the minimum amount of donations to collect.